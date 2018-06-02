Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, setting home on fire found dead in Louisiana

A man who allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend before setting her Sandy Springs, Georgia, home on fire was found dead in Louisiana on Friday, police said.
Patrick "P.J." Nolan’s car was located at a motel in Gonzales, Louisiana, and he was found in a room dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham said in a statement. Gonzales is about 50 miles from Baton Rouge.
Nolan’s dog was found safe at the motel.
Nolan was charged with murder, arson and aggravated assault after 39-year-old Amber Holliman was found dead May 26 in a house fire on Hammond Drive, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. It was later determined she died from blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound to the head.
Holliman had recently ended her relationship with Nolan.
Holliman’s death left her daughter, Payton Holliman, without parental figures. The 18-year-old had just graduated from Riverwood International Charter School in Fulton County.
Nolan, who Payton Holliman considered a father figure, was named a suspect the day after Holliman’s body was found.
“We let him be a part of our family and he took my whole family,” she told WSB-TV at the time of the killing, while Nolan was still on the run.
A GoFundMe account created for Payton Holliman had reached more than $9,000 of its $10,000 goal as of Friday evening.
