Man in custody after getting access to tarmac at Atlanta airport, authorities say

Officials at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport say a man has been apprehended on the tarmac of the airport.
The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m.
ATL confirms a passenger exited an aircraft stopped on a taxiway after arrival shortly before 5pm today. The passenger was apprehended 1/2— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 26, 2018
Shortly before 6 p.m., the airport reported there were conflicting reports as to how the man was able to get on the tarmac.
There are conflicting reports as to how the male apprehended on the airfield accessed the airfield. He is currently in custody....1/2— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 26, 2018
The incident did not impact airport operations.
A WSB-TV digital producer was on another flight that landed at the airport around the same time.
He sent in photos showing a Delta plane surrounded by emergency vehicles on the tarmac.
Video from a passenger on another flight, shows the man running up to another plane. It appears the man was wearing only shorts.
#ItsTimeToFreakOutWhen a dude tries to board the plane from the outside after landing. #atlairport pic.twitter.com/AKLIn0FYrz— Garth Magness (@GarthMagness) June 26, 2018
Please check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}