Man charged with sexual battery after biting teen girl underwater

DACULA, Ga. - A Georgia man bit a 14-year-old girl’s buttocks while swimming underwater at Lake Lanier, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jonathan William Herbert, 30, has been charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, second-degree cruelty to a child, battery and public drunkenness.
The14-year-old girl was swimming at the lake on the evening of July 4 when she was bitten. Herbert swam under the water and bit the girl on the buttocks, the sheriff’s office said. Multiple beachgoers saw the incident and reported it to police.
Herbert was drunk during the incident, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. He has no known connection to the girl or her family, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bond has not been set on the sexual battery and cruelty to a child charges, and a total $5,830 bond was set on the battery and public drunkenness charges, the sheriff’s office said. Herbert remains in the Hall County Jail.
