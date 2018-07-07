Man gored, three others injured after Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain

PAMPLONA, Spain - Four people were hospitalized -- including one man who was gored -- during the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday.
The Associated Press reported that three men were trampled and one man was gored, according to city officials.
One injured man is a 20-year-old from Canada. According to a statement from the Navarra regional government, he has mild traumatic injuries.
The three other men are from Spain, including a 38-year-old who was gored. A 40-year-old, according to The AP, has traumatic injuries.
BBC reported that, according to the Pamplona government, hundreds of people are injured on average during the yearly festival. Most injuries do not require medical attention as they are caused by grazes and falls.
Most participants in the run are men. Women have been allowed to participate since 1974.
According to records established since 1910, at least 16 people have died during the runs. The most who died in a run were two, each in the 1947 and 1980 runs. The last death in the run was in 2009.
The 2018 run, which was 930 yards, was completed in two minutes, 37 seconds. The AP reported that many runners were trampled early in the run, which included 12 bulls that weigh 1,100 to 1,400 pounds.
