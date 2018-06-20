  • Man injured while taking selfie arrested on outstanding burglary charge

    GALVESTON, Texas - A man in Texas injured while taking a selfie ended up with a mug shot.

    Galveston police told KHOU that Billy Pettice, 38, was rescued Friday from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway after falling 40 feet while trying to take a selfie. 

    Pettice was hospitalized and treated for broken ribs. While in the hospital, authorities ran a warrant check and discovered that Pettice was wanted on a misdemeanor burglary charge in Louisiana, KHOU reported.

    After his release from the hospital, Pettice was arrested on the outstanding warrant, police said.

