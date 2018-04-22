  • Man intentionally ran mother, 80, off road, deputies say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PAYETTE, Idaho - A man intentionally ran his 80-year-old mother off the road Thursday as she was trying to drive to the sheriff’s office to get help, investigators said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Roger Wayne Lincoln, 58, crashed into his mother’s car around 6 p.m. He was driving in a red 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am as she was driving to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, according to KTVB.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The mother, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

    "Our belief is they had some kind of incident at the house and we believe he didn't allow her to call 911 at that time, according to the information we have, and she was leaving the residence to get help,” Payette County Sheriff's Lt. Andy Creech told the Idaho Press.

    Lincoln is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, intimidating a witness, leaving the scene of an injury collusion and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, according to KTVB.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man intentionally ran mother, 80, off road, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Regular exercise can prevent older adults from falling, study says

  • Headline Goes Here

    American Airlines plane with hydraulic fluid leak safely lands at…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump considers pardon for late boxer Jack Johnson

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former male stripper makes another run for Ohio governor