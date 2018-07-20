0 Man kidnapped, tortured by fake police officers in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man in Memphis, Tennessee, was kidnapped and brutally beaten by a man and a woman who posed as police officers during the attack. An arrest affidavit detailed the horrific crimes, which occurred on July 13.

Police said the victim had just gotten into his car to drive to work when a Ford Taurus pulled up behind him with flashing lights. Two people got out of the car wearing vests that read “Police.”

They forced the victim to the ground and took the keys to two of his vehicles. He was placed in handcuffs, a black mask was placed over his head, and he was put in the back of the Taurus.

The victim was then taken to the 7600 block of Reese Road where the brutal torture would start to unfold, according to the arrest affidavit.

The suspects held hot objects to his body, burning his face, neck, and arms. They forced a sock into his mouth and tried to force him to tell them “Where's the money at?”

Eventually, the man gave in to the suspects' demands and told them the information to a storage unit including the code to get inside, police said.

The suspects continued to say he was not telling them the truth and threatened to cut off his fingers and toes with saws and pliers, the affidavit states.

When the suspects went into the kitchen, the victim ran out of the room and dove head-first into a window, all while still being handcuffed and with a mask covering his face.

People who were driving by saw the victim on the ground and were able to help by flagging down officers. Emergency responders made the scene and started to treat the victim, who was covered in second and third-degree burns.

Police took fingerprints off the Ford Taurus, which was a rental from Avis. Stolen City of Memphis Government tags were also on the car.

The prints belonged to Anthony Davis, police said.

Detectives said Yolanda Marin was the person who rented the car.

The victim also identified Davis as someone he spent time in prison with.

Davis was arrested when he went to meet with his parole officer. Investigators went to his home, and found Martin in the master bedroom.

Davis and Martin are both charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during offense and criminal impersonation.

