Man loses $1,300, amazingly gets it returned

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida man had someone watching out for him after he lost $1,300.
Chris Woods had the cash stuck between his personal cellphone and his work device. When he took one phone out of his pocket, the money came with it and fell to the ground in the parking lot of a Clearwater Publix, WTVT reported.
Woods figured the money, which he was taking from one bank account and depositing it into another, was gone forever. But a good Samaritan turned in the money.
No one knew who lost it, so the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office posted photos pulled from surveillance video showing Woods losing the cash. Luckily a neighbor of Woods saw a news report about the lost money. He told Woods that someone found his money.
Detectives request public’s assistance in identifying a man they say accidentally dropped a large sum of money while shopping at a Publix in Pinellas County. Anyone with information as to the identity of the citizen is asked to contact Corporal David Schafer at (727) 582-6355 pic.twitter.com/QQ4trCblsQ— Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) July 3, 2018
“There’s good people in this world,” Woods told WTVT. “[I’m] very blessed a good person found it.”
