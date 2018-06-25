0 Man robbed at gunpoint with own gun after taking woman home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a Memphis man’s home was burglarized after he took a woman home.

Police said the incident happened Saturday near the Old Allen police station.

He told police he noticed a black car across from his driveway. Police said he also noticed the TVs were misplaced inside his home.

Officers said he heard someone in the rear bedroom as he walked through his home.

When the victim tried to call his neighbor for help, suspects Eugene Smith and Jaquarius Douglas ran out the front door.

Police said Douglas then pointed a gun at the victim and told him, “(N-word) do you want to die?” The victim also told police he recognized the gun as his own.

Douglas then ran to the black car, jumped into the rear seat and drove off, according to MPD.

Police then drove to where the victim dropped off the woman, Talonda Brown, earlier that night.

As police searched her home, Douglas and Smith were spotted in the rear bedroom. The victim’s gun was also found hidden in the bed.

According to investigators, after each suspect was taken into custody, Brown spontaneously said to police, “I know why I’m here. I know the part I played. Yes, I called them and I told them to go to the house; but I didn’t go with them.”

Smith also gave a statement admitting to being at Goodwin’s home and running out.

Brown was charged with aggravated burglary-act in concert.

Smith was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Douglas was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, possession of a firearm and dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and aggravated burglary – act in concert.

