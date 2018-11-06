Man shot, killed inside Walmart; on-duty cop nabs suspect

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - A man was shot to death Monday night inside a Walmart in metro Charlotte, North Carolina, after some kind of altercation, investigators said.
An on-duty Huntersville officer at the Walmart heard the gunshots and was able to stop one of the people involved, according to police.
BREAKING: @HPDNC is surrounding the Walmart in Huntersville off 485. Have talked to multiple people who heard gunshots. MEDIC confirmed one person died. Waiting for more info from Police now. pic.twitter.com/KOTmWTJc58— Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) November 6, 2018
The shooting happened in the produce section of the store.
The shooter was taken into custody.
Police have not released any more details on the incident.
Just to clarify a training excercise was happening with the North Mecklenburg Swat and Negotiations team at Lake Norman Charter School when a shooting occurred up the street at WalMart in Huntersville. The two incidents are unrelated.— Huntersville Police (@HPDNC) November 6, 2018
