  • Man shot, killed inside Walmart; on-duty cop nabs suspect

    By: Liz Foster, WSOCTV.com

    Updated:

    HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - A man was shot to death Monday night inside a Walmart in metro Charlotte, North Carolina, after some kind of altercation, investigators said.

    An on-duty Huntersville officer at the Walmart heard the gunshots and was able to stop one of the people involved, according to police.

    The shooting happened in the produce section of the store.

    The shooter was taken into custody.

    Police have not released any more details on the incident.

     
     

