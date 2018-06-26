0 Man shot multiple times, left to die as pants stolen on neighborhood sidewalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot and left for dead on a Memphis, Tennessee, sidewalk, and police are searching for his killer.

Police were called to the intersection of Pendleton and Carnes just after 3 a.m. Officers found a man on the sidewalk.

He had been shot in the chest multiple times and died at the scene, police said.

The victim has been identified as Antone Davis, 49.

"I lost more than a son," his mother, Debra Davis, told WHBQ.

She said whoever killed her son also took his pants.

"If they took his clothes, maybe he had something on him. I don't know," Davis said.

Investigators have not determined a motive and no arrests have been made.

>> Read more trending news

A surveillance camera was seen on a nearby home, but police have not said if it captured the shooting.

Debra Davis told WHBQ that she believes there were multiple shooters. She had talked to her son about be careful in the past.

"I have told him late at night, if you're not going to school and you're not working, you should be at home in the bed somewhere," she said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.