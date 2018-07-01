Man shot to death at Charlotte hotel, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man was killed Saturday in a shooting at a North Carolina hotel, police said.
Police said they arrived at the Extended Stay America in northeast Charlotte around 6 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police, who have not released the victim’s name.
It was the 27th homicide investigation this year in Charlotte.
“Detectives and I are on scene, working with both hotel staff and witnesses to gather information,” said Maj. Ryan Butler of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “We also have crime scene search that’s on scene processing the room and other additional locations in the hotel."
Police did not say if any arrests have been made.
