  • Man shot to death in parking lot of Miami-area IHOP

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - A man was shot to death as he walked to his rental car from an International House of Pancakes in South Florida early Monday, The Miami Herald reported.

    Police said the 25-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was walking to his vehicle at 3:51 a.m. after eating at the restaurant located near Miami International Airport. He was shot several times outside the Miami Springs establishment, the Herald reported. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the victim and a woman had gone to the IHOP to get something to eat. When they were done, the woman went to the restroom and the victim walked out to the vehicle. That is when the shooting occurred, police said. 

    Police continue to look for the shooter or shooters, the Herald reported.

     

