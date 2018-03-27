  • Man sues Disney after he says rat bit him at Magic Kingdom

    BAY LAKE, Fla. - A man is suing Walt Disney World, claiming a rat bit him on the finger at Magic Kingdom almost four years ago, according to a lawsuit

    The complaint, filed last Monday, alleges that Galen Haldeman and his wife Carol were exiting through the gift shop off the Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin ride on April 4, 2014 when a rat scurried onto his wife’s wheelchair.

    According to the complaint, Galen grabbed the rat as it was climbing his wife’s wheelchair when it bit him on the finger

    Galen then twisted the rat’s neck as it fell to the ground where someone threw a plastic container over it and a Disney employee then told guests not to take pictures of it, the complaint says.

    “As a result of Disney’s negligence, Galen Haldeman was bitten by this rat and has been beset with debilitating medical problems ever since,” wrote the Haldemans' lawyer, David Singer, in the complaint. 

    Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

