Man suspected of nearly beating girlfriend's daughter to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Memphis, Tennessee, arrested a man after investigators said his girlfriend's child suffered life-threatening injuries while under his care.
According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect, Latarius Curry, was alone with the victim and two other children when he called his girlfriend.
He reportedly told the victim's mother that her daughter was having a seizure. The woman rushed home from work and noticed her daughter's body was "very stiff," and her eyes were rolling into the back of her head, the affidavit said.
The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.
Court records detail the severe injuries the child suffered, which included liver laceration, contusions and bruises. It also said the child had multiple seizures.
The doctor said the injuries are consistent with "non-accidental trauma, specifically blunt force trauma to the head."
Police said the injuries are currently "unexplained."
Curry has been charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
