0 Man walked past mother as she died on floor, police say

CARY, N.C. - A North Carolina man has been arrested after police said he walked past his mother as she laid on the floor dying.

Eric Paul Brunner was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of an elder with serious injury, WRAL reported.

Police said that Brunner’s 74-year-old mother, Cynthia Braverman Brunner, fell down the steps at least a day before he called 911.

Paramedics found the woman dead at the bottom of a staircase, lying in vomit and naked from the waist down, WRAL reported.

Brunner told police that she had fallen at least a day before the Feb. 19 emergency call and that he didn’t try to help her.

He was his mother’s caretaker, Raleigh’s News and Observer reported.

“Based on his statements that she was moving or ‘squirming,’ it is believed that she was alive for some time after falling,” police said in the search warrant application, WRAL reported. “Mr. Brunner admitted to investigators that his mother was alive and made attempts to communicate with him for some time after falling, however, he willfully failed to assist her. He further admitted that he knew his inaction would likely lead to her death and that he wanted her to die.”

Brunner told police that he thought that after she died, he’d be able to access $30,000 in her bank accounts, WRAL reported.

The News and Observer reported, however, that Brunner already had control of at least part of her money and handled her finances.

