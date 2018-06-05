  • Man wanted in baby's killing shot, captured by Florida SWAT officers

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    LEVY COUNTY, Fla. - A Georgia man accused of killing a baby is in police custody after he was shot by SWAT officers in Florida, WSB-TV reported.

    Carlton Mathis, 28, is accused of killing his infant son, who was found in a Dothan, Alabama, motel, WSB-TV reported. The boy, known as C.J., was 8 months old. Dothan police issued a warrant for Mathis’ arrest.

    It is not clear when Mathis fled to Florida, but authorities said they found him holding a gun to a driver’s head, WSB-TV reported. Mathis was in Levy County, just south of Gainesville, at the time, authorities said.

    At one point, Mathis tried to escape police but was shot by a SWAT officer, according to WSB-TV. He was taken to a hospital. 

    In addition to his charges in Alabama and Florida, Mathis is also a person of interest in a gas station robbery, sheriff's deputies in Hall County, Georgia, told WSB-TV

