Man who admitted cleaning dogs at car wash charged with animal cruelty

WARREN, Mich. - A Michigan man who outraged many on social media after video was released showing him washing his dogs at a car wash has been charged with animal cruelty, police said.
Surveillance video from June 24 taken at the Wash Stop car wash in Warren shows a man using the facility's power tools to soap up and rinse a pair of dogs, WJBK reported. Car wash owner Nicole Gatto Ross told WJBK that she saw the incident taking place via surveillance video and called police.
Gatto Ross told WJBK that the chemicals used in the soap at the car wash could be harmful to animals. She also said that the water temperature can reach 110 degrees and the force of the water could damage animals.
Police confronted the man at the car wash and filed a report with animal control.
Marshall Bullard told WXYZ that he rescued the German shepherds from a neglectful owner and took them to the car wash to remove fecal matter that wouldn't come off with a regular hose. He said the dogs were examined by a veterinarian and did not suffer injuries. Bullard told WXYZ that he understands why people are upset by his actions, admitting that he made a "bad judgment call."
Bullard has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty, WXYZ reported. Bullard told WXYZ that he no longer owns the dogs.
