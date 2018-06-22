  • Man who allegedly owes $30k in child support admonished by sheriff on Facebook

    By: Fleming Smith, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - At first glance, a Facebook post from the Gwinnett County sheriff’s office in Georgia seems normal.

    “Our deputies are looking for 40-year-old Michael Glenn Hovis, who's wanted by police for probation violation,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

    Around the third sentence, things take a turn, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “We're certain that his children will appreciate any information you can provide to help us find him since they want to eat and keep a roof over their heads,” officials said.

    According to the sheriff’s office, Hovis owes more than $30,000 in child support, too.

    After asking those with information about Hovis’ whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office, authorities address him directly.

    “Mr. Hovis,” the sheriff’s office said, “if you see this post, you should consider turning yourself in. It's never too late to start doing the right thing.”

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories