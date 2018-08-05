Man who threw dog off bridge charged with animal cruelty, claims pup liked it, officers say

WAREHAM, Mass. - Investigators say they have found the man responsible for throwing a dog off a bridge in Massachusetts last month.
According to the Wareham Department of Natural Resources, the search for a suspect began after video surfaced of a man dropping a dog off a bridge and down 12 feet into a waterway. The video then showed the man jumping into the water himself.
A Natural Resources officer found the man, identified as East Falmouth native Kevin Ouellette, and interviewed him about the incident, the department said.
Ouellette reportedly said he would do it all the time, and that the dog, which wasn't injured in the incident, "likes it."
An investigation determined Ouellette wasn't the owner of the dog, and the dog was taken without the owner's permission.
Authorities said Ouellette inflicted unnecessary cruelty on the dog by throwing it 12 feet into the water.
Ouellette was charged with animal cruelty by custodian, larceny from a building and a municipal bylaw violation for bridge jumping.
