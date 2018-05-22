Marc Summers returning to ‘Double Dare' reboot in new role, Liza Koshy to host

BURBANK, Calif. - The new host of Nickelodeon’s reboot of “Double Dare” was announced by the network Tuesday, and it’s not Marc Summers -- although he will be on the show in a new role.
YouTuber and actress Liza Koshy will host the new version of the classic late ‘80s, early ‘90s children’s game show. According to a news release, Marc Summers, the host of the original show, “returns to give color commentary on the challenges, lending his vast knowledge of the game and expertise to each episode.”
“I can’t think of many shows like ‘Double Dare’ that have the ability to bond people together -- those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today’s kids,” Summers said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be a part of this reboot.”
The competition features two teams that compete to win prizes by answering trivia questions, completing messy physical challenges and going through the show’s signature obstacle course, which includes a human hamster wheel and the “Double Dare” giant nose.
“This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live!” Koshy said in a statement. “From watching Double Dare to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose picking.”
The reboot, which consists of 40 new episodes, premieres June 25 at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon.
