  • March for Our Lives rallies take place across the globe

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Marches and rallies are being held in the U.S. and around the world Saturday as part of the March for Our Lives event. The student-led movement seeks legislative action on the issues of gun violence and gun control in response to a series of deadly school shootings.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The movement is being led by student survivors of the Parkland High School mass shooting in Florida on Feb. 14, in which former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed 17 people and injured dozens. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally.
    Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    March for Our Lives rallies take place across the globe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two dogs dead after eating toxic mushrooms

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rapper Killer Mike defends gun ownership in NRA video

  • Headline Goes Here

    Chinese food delivery man fights off robbers, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Matthew McConaughey gives Austin's ‘March for Our Lives' rally the ole…