March for Our Lives: See what the gun reform rally looked like from outer space

WASHINGTON - An image that shows what the crowds at Saturday's March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., looked like from space is going viral.
This high-resolution satellite image of the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. was captured by DigitalGlobe’s WorldView-2 satellite at 11:59 a.m. EDT on Saturday. Image: @DigitalGlobe pic.twitter.com/cp10gRXJbV— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2018
In the image, captured just before noon Saturday by the DigitalGlobe WorldView-2 satellite, protesters fill the streets of the nation's capital. The Washington Post posted the photo in a tweet shared by thousands and liked by more than 14,000 people as of Sunday morning.
According to The Hill, nearly 800,000 people attended the D.C. rally, where gun control advocates called for action following the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month. Protesters also organized rallies in several major cities across the country, including Atlanta, Boston and New York.
