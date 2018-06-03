Massachusetts graduate gets diploma, is surprised by father's return from overseas

MARSHFIELD, Mass. - A Massachusetts high school graduate got quite a surprise when he received his diploma on Saturday.
In a video posted by Marshfield Student Broadcasting, Marshfield High School senior Tyler Solomon was reunited with his father after receiving his diploma Saturday afternoon.
Solomon's father made the surprise return trip from a yearlong deployment overseas, and surprised his son on the football field where graduation was held.
Marshfield High School graduate Tyler Solomon is stunned as he receives his diploma and is reunited with his father, who made a surprise return trip from a year-long deployment overseas. The entire Solomon family had no idea he would be there until he appeared on the field. pic.twitter.com/iiETnxutl0— Marshfield Student Broadcasting (@MSBtv) June 2, 2018
