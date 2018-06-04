  • Massachusetts teen drowns after high school graduation party

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    WORCESTER, Mass. - An 18-year-old Massachusetts teen died Saturday night after drowning in a lake following a high school graduation party, police said.

    Christensen G. Agnant, who graduated from South High Community School in Worcester on Tuesday, was identified as the victim, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. 

    Multiple fire departments responded to Webster Lake on Saturday night.

    Police said Agnant had gone under the water near the Lakeside boat ramp after a high school graduation party, and several attempts were made to rescue him.

    An off-duty police officer dived into the water to help the search, and a dive team eventually took over and found the teen.

    Agnant was brought to shore and taken to Harrington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    No foul play is suspected in the incident, police said.

