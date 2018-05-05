  • Massachusetts woman attacked while in Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru

    By: Boston25News.com

    WORCESTER, Mass. - A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was in her car at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru lane Wednesday when she was allegedly assaulted by a couple, police said.

    According to a press release from Worcester Police, when Denise Jacobson stepped out of the vehicle to tell the couple to stop hitting her car, a male swung an umbrella at her chin. A female then began to punch Jacobson in the head, police said.

    Jacobson called Worcester police after getting back into her car and driving to a safe enough distance from where the attack happened. Worcester EMS arrived at the scene and took her to a nearby hospital to get treated. 

    Jacobson said she was in the emergency room for nine hours after the attack and needed four stitches.

    "I just feel like I got hit by a car today, my face feels all sore and swollen and my neck hurts," said Jacobson, who also has a black eye.

    "I kept trying to catch the umbrella for some reason as a reaction, but I couldn’t do it because he was swinging it too fast," Jacobson said. 

    The suspects have not been found, police said.

