  • Mega Millions jackpot reaches $422M ahead of Friday's drawing

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Mega Millions jackpot reached $422 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

    It is the sixth-largest prize in the game’s history, lottery officials said in a news release.

    It is also the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.

    >> Read more trending news 

    While the top prize is still up for grabs, there were some big winners in Tuesday night’s drawing.

    Three $1 million tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma, according to lotto officials

    2018 seems to be a lucky year for lotto players. Since the last jackpot was won in May, there have been more than 12.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, according to lotto officials.

    A 20-year-old in Florida won a $451 million prize in January, and a food production manager from New Jersey won $533 million in April.

    The record for the highest Mega Millions jackpot was set in 2012 when three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland split a $656 million prize.

    Friday night’s drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories