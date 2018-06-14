Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth make first joint appearance without Prince Harry

LONDON - The Duchess of Sussex, formerly known as Meghan Markle, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II teamed up Thursday for their first joint engagement without Markle's husband, Prince Harry.
According to The Associated Press, the two visited northwest England to see children perform in Widnes and commemorate the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire.
Markle, who wed Prince Harry on May 19, stunned in a Givenchy dress Thursday, the AP reported.
The royals' official Twitter accounts shared photos from the trip. Check them out below:
The Duchess of Sussex arrives in Cheshire, where she is accompanying Her Majesty The Queen for a day of engagements today #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/tHXPeN3nL5— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
Today Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex is visiting Cheshire for a day of engagements. #RoyalVisitCheshire— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018
📷 PA Images pic.twitter.com/f8md9suHu9
At the opening of @MerseyGateway Bridge, The Duchess of Sussex joins The Queen to watch a performance by local schoolchildren. pic.twitter.com/0ukbzAnzfP— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018
Local schoolchildren have come out to see The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex. #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/YSrW1QrotW— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018
The Queen unveiled a plaque to mark the occassion. #RoyalVisitCheshire pic.twitter.com/0IWd7nsrqb— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018
The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex observed the national silence in memory of the people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, a year ago today. pic.twitter.com/xosrDv4FKR— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 14, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}