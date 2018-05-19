0 Meghan Markle selects Givenchy dress for royal wedding

Meghan Markle chose French fashion label Givenchy for her royal wedding dress, designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller.

Markle and Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, according to Kensington Palace, highlighting Markle’s “minimal elegance.”

>> Read more trending news

The gown was made of pure silk, with an open neckline and slight A-line skirt.

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP

Six meticulously placed seams helped create the lines of the dress. The lines of the dress extend to the train, which flowed in soft round folds that included an underskirt in triple silk organza.

Waight Keller researched the fabric by touring mills throughout Europe, according to the palace. She selected an exclusive double-bonded silk with a soft matte finish.

Markle and Waight Keller chose the pure white color to reflect a “fresh modernity.”

The open bateau neckline framed Markle’s shoulders and she chose slim three-quarter length sleeves.

Markle’s veil was over 16 feet long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk and organza.

Meghan Markle's veil includes delicate flowers that represent all 53 countries in the British Commonwealth, along with the California Poppy, one of Markle's favorite flowers. Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's veil includes delicate flowers that represent all 53 countries in the British Commonwealth, along with the California Poppy, one of Markle's favorite flowers. Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images

Markle wanted to represent all 53 countries of the British Commonwealth family of nations in her dress, which are reflected by the flowers in the veil, according to Kensington Palace.

Making sure each flower was unique took an enormous amount of time and care, Kensington Palace said.

Each flower was flattened to create the unique and delicate design. Workers spent hundreds of hours sewing. The Palace said the workers had to wash their hands every 30 minutes to make sure the tulle and threads stayed pristine.

Markle also included some of her favorite flowers, including wintersweet, which grows on the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage. She also chose the California poppy to represent her home state of California.

In the very front of the veil, there are embroidered crops of wheat, symbolizing love and charity.

The look was completed with a tiara borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II. It is from Queen Mary’s collection held in the Queen’s vault, according to PEOPLE.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leav after their wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP

The diamond bandeau in the tiara was created in 1932, with the center brooch dating to 1893.

Markle wore earrings and a bracelet by Cartier and a Welsh gold ring, given to her as a gift from the Queen, PEOPLE reports.

Markle followed in Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s footsteps, who both chose British designers for their dresses. Princess Diana’s dress was designed by Elizabeth Emanuel and Middleton’s dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, according to Marie Claire.

Waight Keller is the first female artistic director for Givenchy. She was named artistic director in 2017.

According to her biography on Givenchy’s website, Waight Keller launched her design career with Calvin Klein and Gucci. She also led the British label Chloe.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.