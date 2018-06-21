0 Melania Trump wears 'I don't really care' jacket ahead of visit with detained child migrants

First lady Melania Trump wore an olive green jacket with the words “I don’t really care, do u?” printed on it Thursday as she boarded a plane bound for Texas ahead of a tour of a migrant child detention center.

A spokeswoman for the first lady said “there was no hidden message” in Trump’s choice.

“It’s a jacket,” the first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told BuzzFeed News after Trump’s trip. "After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe."

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

Trump wore a different, pale yellow jacket later Thursday, when the plane landed in McAllen for the first lady’s visit to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center, The Associated Press reported. The center is holding 55 children.

The jacket choice raised the eyebrows of some social media users, who questioned the optics of Trump wearing such a coat, considering the purpose of her trip to Texas.

Is @FLOTUS so unfamiliar with English that she doesn’t know what the back of her jacket today says? That her initiative #BeBest is grammatically incorrect? Is there NO ONE ON HER STAFF to help her with these things? — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) June 21, 2018 bet Melania is really wishing she'd gone with the "IT IS IMPORTANT TO MAINTAIN THE APPEARANCE OF CARING" jacket instead — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) June 21, 2018 Indifference. Lack of interest or care.



E.g. The words on Melania Trump's jacket indicate indifference. https://t.co/H7chXjfEMJ https://t.co/4FszWWLPna — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) June 21, 2018

Trump visited the children’s center and a border patrol processing center. Grisham told CNN the trip was planned because the first lady wanted “to see what’s real.”

"She wanted to see as close to what she had been seeing on TV,” Grisham said. “She wants to see a realistic view of what's happening."

The visit came one day after he husband signed an executive order ending the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from parents at the border.

She previously said in a statement through Grisham that she “hates to see children separated from their families.”

"She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart," Grisham said, according to CNN.

