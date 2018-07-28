Memphis family crashes on Arkansas interstate, drowns in lake, police say

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Investigators said a wreck on an Arkansas interstate highway Friday morning resulted in three people drowning in a lake.
Police said that at around 8:51 a.m. the car went through a field, weeds, then into Hopefield Lake.
A Memphis mother lost control of her car after a crash on the interstate this morning. Police say the car went through a field, weeds, then into the river. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/amHCCYL2tC— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) July 28, 2018
Officers said it's unclear how the vehicle went off the road and into the water.
The family was from Memphis. One adult female and two boys, ages 7 and 2, were in the vehicle. The family was pronounced dead once they were pulled from the lake, police said.
Arkansas police are working to find out if another car was involved.
