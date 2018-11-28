Men lured former roommate to kill him over stolen PlayStation, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said a man was stabbed to death by his former roommates over a stolen PlayStation.
Deputies said they were called to a home on South Boulevard in unincorporated Maitland just before midnight, where they found the man suffering from fatal stab wounds.
According to deputies, Jake Bilotta, 22, and Ian McClurg, 21, believed their just-evicted former roommate returned to the home to steal a PlayStation console. The suspects lured him to the home and stabbed him to death, deputies said.
Deputies said while Bilotta stabbed the man, McClurg was positioned to keep him from leaving.
As the two were about to wrap the victim in plastic bags to dispose of the body, deputies said the pair's new roommate returned with a Tinder date and discovered what happened. That roommate fled and called 911, deputies said.
Bilotta and McClurg were arrested on charges of premeditated murder and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, deputies said.
Two other residents of the home were not charged.
The victim’s name has not been released.
