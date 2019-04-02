Michigan boy fed up with potholes, fixes them himself

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Michigan boy, tired of seeing cars damaged by potholes on the streets near his home, decided to repair the roads himself.
Monte Scott, 12, of Muskegon Heights, used dirt from his backyard and a shovel to smooth out the bumpy roads in at least 15 places, WZZM reported.
“I didn't want people messing up their cars like my mom did,” Scott told the television station. “If somebody were to drive down the street and hit a pothole, and then would have to pay like $600-$700 to get their car fixed, they would be mad."
Scott’s mother, Trinell Scott, said her son did not tell anyone that he was fixing potholes.
“I was at work, and I got a text message from my niece, and she'd seen the video on Facebook,” Trinell Scott told WZZM.
The video, posted March 27, has been viewed more than 58,000 times and shared more than 1,200 times on Facebook.
“He just took it upon himself to (fix the road),” Trinell Scott told WZZM. “That’s just the type of kid he is. When he sees there’s a problem or a need, and he thinks he can fix it, he’ll try to fix it.”
“Now people see that we in Muskegon Heights ... do produce good kids,” Trinell Scott told the television station. “Everything is not bad out of Muskegon Heights.”
