Minnesota boy battling genetic condition hoping to find his lost 'Eeyore'

The parents of a Minnesota boy with a rare genetic condition are hoping that social media can help find the child’s favorite toy.
William Ihle of Minneapolis, who has tuberous sclerosis complex, owns a stuffed donkey named ‘Eeyore,” KARE reported. He has owned the toy since he was 18 months old, and the stuffed animal was in the operating room when William had brain surgery to stop seizures caused by his condition.
When William and his family were traveling last week during spring break, the toy was misplaced, KARE reported.
William’s mother, Kari Ihle, posted a note for help on Facebook.
"He is more than a stuffed animal to William, he is comfort for every scary crappy thing he has fought since he was 18 months old," she wrote.
Kari Ihle believes the toy was lost at at one of the airports they used last week in Minneapolis, Dallas and Phoenix. The airlines the family used were Delta and American Airlines, KARE reported.
Readers on Facebook were eager to help, and some offered to send substitute Eeyores to the boy. Kari Ihle is using the hashtag #operationletsfindeeyore to find the toy.
