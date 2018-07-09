0 Minnesota couple on family motorcycle ride killed in crash

Two members of a Minnesota family riding three motorcycles were killed Saturday morning when a woman turned her car into their path and caused a collision, The Star-Tribune reported.

The wreck occurred in the central Minnesota town of Roseville Township, authorities said.

James Leon Young Jr., 42, and Michelle “Mickey” Lee Young, 44, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Minnesota State Patrol said. The couple had five children ranging in age from 12 to 22, WCCO reported.

James Leon Young Sr., 61, was driving the third motorcycle and was in critical but stable condition, the Star-Tribune reported. His passenger and daughter, Melissa A. Mayo, 38, suffered non-threatening-life injuries.

Christina M. Knutson, 21, of Bricelyn, Minnesota, was driving a Monte Carlo and turned left in front of the motorcycles, with two of them hitting the vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. The third motorcycle "lay down on the roadway" to avoid hitting the car, according to the report. None of the motorcycle riders were wearing a helmet.

Knutson and her passenger, Youssef Abdul-Nour Chamma, 24, were not injured, according to the state patrol report. They both were wearing seat belts.

A GoFundMe page started by family member Kaysie Worm was set up to cover funeral and other expenses.

On her Facebook page, Worm urged drivers to be vigilant and aware of motorcycle riders.

“I’m grateful for the time we had with Mickey and Jim but I’m damn angry that in a split second someone else’s bad decision on the road took them both from their kids and loved ones,” Worm wrote.

