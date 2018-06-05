0 Mississippi teen helps veteran bury dog after helping him at hardware store

CLEVELAND - A Mississippi teen who helped an elderly veteran bury his beloved dog is being praised for his kindness.

Milton Lowe told WLBT he went to the Cleveland Ace Hardware to find a shovel to bury his German Shepherd, who recently passed away after 15 years.

Sam Coleman-Dancer, 19, an employee at the hardware store, struck up a conversation with the man and learned he had also recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Coleman-Dancer told WLBT that Lowe reminded him of his grandfather and said that if his grandfather needed him, he’d be there.

Coleman-Dancer helped the man bury his dog when he got off of work.

“Something he said stuck with me," Coleman-Dancer said. "He told me that great things come to you at unexpected times, and we both smiled. Definitely something we will both remember. He asked me if there was any way he could repay me, and I told him, ‘Yeah, by taking a picture with me,’ because I know that picture is something I will cherish forever.”

Cleveland Ace Hardware shared the photo on Facebook.

“We have an excellent staff and good-hearted people that work for us and go out of their way to make sure our customers are taken care of,” the post read.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.