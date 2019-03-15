Missouri man's vintage Cadillac falls through garage floor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri man’s car fell through the concrete floor of his garage Wednesday afternoon.
TRENDING NOW:
- One Direction's Louis Tomlinson's sister, Félicité Tomlinson, dead at 18
- Man who held meth-fueled ‘death party' for sick wife now charged with murder
- Hallmark cutting ties with actress Lori Loughlin over college admissions bribery scandal
- VIDEO: Woman cut off own hand with circular saw to cash in on insurance, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The owner of the 1983 Cadillac Fleetwood told KMBC-TV he returned home from work and parked his car in the garage -- as usual. But when he went inside his home and sat down to eat dinner, he heard a loud crash from the garage.
The car had fallen through the concrete floor into an empty space not accessible from the basement.
Kansas City firefighters responded to the scene. No one was injured, WDAF-TV reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}