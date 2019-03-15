  • Missouri man's vintage Cadillac falls through garage floor

    By: Ann Smajstrla, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Missouri man’s car fell through the concrete floor of his garage Wednesday afternoon.

    The owner of the 1983 Cadillac Fleetwood told KMBC-TV he returned home from work and parked his car in the garage -- as usual. But when he went inside his home and sat down to eat dinner, he heard a loud crash from the garage.

    The car had fallen through the concrete floor into an empty space not accessible from the basement.

    Kansas City firefighters responded to the scene. No one was injured, WDAF-TV reported.

     

