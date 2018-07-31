0 Misunderstanding, argument over bandana leads to fatal shooting, victim's father says

MONROE, N.C. - North Carolina authorities are searching for four men in connection with the shooting death of another man after an argument and questions about the victim’s bandana outside a convenience store in Union County, North Carolina, Saturday.

Monroe police found 38-year-old Jarellia Montgomery suffering from a gunshot wound not too far from the store. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for Demaurea Leon Grant, 23, and three other African-American men for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting.

Surveillance video from the store shows the moments leading up to the shooting.

Momtgomery’s father said the argument was a misunderstanding over a bandana.

“He told them he's not in no gang, and he laughed at them,” L.D. Parker said. “He said, 'Man, I'm 38 years old. I got kids. I got grandkids. I don't play games like that. He got on his motorcycle, pulled off and left. Then, the guys jumped in the car and chased him.”

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from that argument.

The men police are looking for were last seen in a gold 1999 Buick Regal four-door sedan, police said.

A small memorial replaced the wrecked motorcycle where Montgomery was killed.

Police are looking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.

