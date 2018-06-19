Mom: Bullies ‘killed my son' by pushing him into swimming pool

A teen in Henrico, Virginia, has drowned after his mother said several high school bullies pushed him into the deep end of the pool, according to his mother.
Angie Morton told WWBT her son, 16-year-old Vernard Morton, had a learning disability and was often bullied.
In a Facebook post, Angie Morton said bullies made her son jump into the deep end of the pool.
On Friday, Angie Morton said her son was invited to hang out at a local swimming pool, WRIC reports.
“He just wanted friends, and he figured if they (are) hanging with me, maybe they'll be my friend,” said Angie Morton.
Almost immediately after Vernard Morton arrived, he was pushed into the deep end of the pool, allegedly hit his head and sank underwater, Angie Morton said.
“My son died because these little boys dared him and forced him into the pool,” said Angie Morton. “I think someone killed my son, because they say everyone ran and left my son in the water.”
WWBT reports that Vernard Morton died at the hospital on Saturday morning and the incident is under investigation.
