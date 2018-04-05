  • Mom jailed after 3-year-old son, 3 dogs found in filth-covered hotel room, police say

    SANDUSKY, Ohio - An Ohio mother has been charged with child endangering and animal cruelty after her 3-year-old son was found covered in filth inside a Sandusky hotel room, police said.

    Dezeray Powell, 21, was arrested after police said a hotel room she and her son had been living in had dog feces on the walls, floor and bedding.

    The bathroom had 3 inches of dog waste on the floor, authorities said.

    Three Great Danes, found to be malnourished, were in the bathroom, authorities said. The dogs will be up for adoption after they are nursed back to health, officials said.

    The boy was placed with a family member.

