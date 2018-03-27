0 Mom makes son shop at Goodwill after 'entitled' remarks

HOG MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A mother from Georgia has received praise from around the nation after teaching her son a lesson about money.

Cierra Brittany Forney posted on Facebook that her 13-year-old had been acting a "little entitled" recently.

"Acting like he's too good to shop at Wal-Mart or making snarky comments about kids at school who shop at the goodwill and quite a few other things," she said.

The mother decided enough was enough. So she took him to Goodwill and told him he had to use his own $20 to buy clothes to wear to school for the entire week.

Forney said that she received her son’s permission to share the lesson on Facebook with her son. She said they have an excellent relationship, and this wasn't a punishment but a learning opportunity to help her son "become a better man."

"I want to teach my kids that money isn't everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there," she said.

Forney noted that she loves the Goodwill and has found many good deals and nice items at the store.

Her original Facebook post has more than 193,000 shares.

