0 Mom says 7-year-old daughter got call from stranger on watch phone

BELLEVUE, Neb. - A little girl’s watch phone is supposed to give her parents peace of mind when she’s out of their sight, but it’s doing anything but that after the girl’s watch started getting calls from someone the family didn’t know.

Tiffany Berney bought her 7-year-old a Gizmo Gadget, a phone that is worn like a watch designed for children. It will give parents their child’s location and can be a way for a parent to call a child, or a child to call a parent, WOWT reported.

“If she doesn’t answer within 10 seconds, it automatically answers, so I can hear the background just to make sure everything is OK,” Berney told WOWT.

But last week, the phone received calls from someone she didn’t know.

“I got a phone call from her saying that her watch was making funny noises and there’s weird people talking to her on it,” Berney told WOWT. “I was like, ‘Oh, she’s overreacting. My oldest has her spooked about something.’ Then she had played it and was telling me about it and I was like...that’s legit.”

The voice on the other end of the line came from someone who sounded like a man.

Berney said the message said, “I just want to play, don’t tell your daddy. Just step into the car.”

Another voice sounded like a girl, Berney’s daughter said.

“Step in the car part...it sounded like a girl,” her daughter told WOWT.

What bothered Berney the most was that the first name of her daughter’s best friend was mentioned in the calls multiple times.

Berney told WOWT she isn’t sure if it was interference or if someone hacked the phone.

WOWT contacted the company that makes the phone. Officials there said it could have been an issue with the app that controls the phone, but officials there are not sure how an unauthorized person could make contact with the phone.

