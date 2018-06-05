0 Mom who sold young daughters for sex sentenced to 30 years

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia woman who sold her two young daughters to be raped for money has been sentenced to 30 years, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The 25-year-old Union City woman pleaded guilty last month to multiple charges in connection with the reported abuse of her daughters, including two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and two counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude.

The woman must serve 20 years in prison and the rest on probation, Fulton district attorney spokesman Chris Hopper said. She initially faced 140 years in prison for the crimes.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not identify victims of sexual assault. The AJC is not identifying the mother in order to protect the identity of the children.

Richard Office — the man she sold her children to — was sentenced last month to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 years. The 78-year-old was convicted of rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, two counts of child molestation and three counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, as well as marijuana possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the DA’s office, while the girls’ mother was detained in a Bay County, Florida, jail on a separate charge, the girls, ages 5 and 6, told their temporary legal guardians that their mother had taken them to men’s homes where they were sexually assaulted for money. They knew one of those men, later identified as Office, as someone who supplied their mother with drugs, the DA said.

The DA said that early in 2017, Office, whom the girls knew as “Pop,” touched them and kissed them inappropriately in the bedroom of his Palmetto home while their mother waited in the living room. After molesting them, Office reportedly gave the girls $100, and their mother took the money from them. The DA said the younger of the two girls was injured in the assault.

Richard Office, 78, of Union City, Georgia, was convicted on multiple child molestation charges after he sexually assaulted two young girls.

A second man, Alfredo Trejo, was convicted in February in Fulton County for raping the girls in the same manner. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by life on probation.

The victims’ grandmother was also convicted of second-degree cruelty to children for failing to protect the sisters after they told her they were being sexually assaulted. Her five-year sentence was commuted to the time she had already served, with the remainder to be served on probation.

The AJC is not naming the grandmother in order to avoid identifying the children.

