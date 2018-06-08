  • More than 20 customers, workers escape burning Burger King as roof fire spreads

    VANDALIA, Ohio - Malfunctioning machinery is suspected of causing a fire that closed a Burger King in Vandalia, Ohio, and forced the evacuation of customers and employees, according to fire officials. 

    A passer-by alerted restaurant employees that the roof was on fire Thursday afternoon, the chief said. 

    More than 20 customers and employees escaped without injury. 

    There’s no word on the extent of the damage, but the restaurant is closed until further notice, fire officials said.

     

