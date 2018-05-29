  • Mother, 19, tries to run over child's father, kills their 7-month-old daughter instead, police say

    ONTARIO, Calif. -

    A 19-year-old mother tried running over her child’s father Monday but struck and killed their infant daughter instead, police said. 

    The 7-month-old was in her father’s arms when Sarah Marie Gomez tried to hit him at a family gathering, according to the Press-Enterprise.

    “It appears alcohol was involved,” Sgt. Jeff Higbee, of the Ontario Police Department, told the Press-Enterprise.

    The girl was taken to a hospital where she died. The 21-year-old father suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover, according to KNBC

    Gomez was arrested and charged with suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to the Press-Enterprise

