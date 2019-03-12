Mother says she stabbed 11-year-old daughter to keep her from having sex

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 28-year-old woman who drove her dead 11-year-old daughter to an emergency room on Sunday morning has been charged with first-degree murder in the girl's fatal stabbing, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Law enforcement officials said Monday Rosa Alcides Rivera admitted to stabbing her daughter, Aleyda Rivera, 11, to death after at first denying it.
"My baby is gone," she said, according to the affidavit released Monday.
Law enforcement officials said the girl, who would have turned 12 years old on Thursday, was stabbed multiple times.
According to the arrest affidavit, a fight happened between Rivera and family members early Sunday morning at a home in Orange County, Florida.
Investigators said in the arrest report that Rivera admitted to killing her daughter to prevent her from having sexual relationships with men.
According to the affidavit, the mother said she believed her daughter was having sex with men because she smiled "different."
"Rivera stated she believed with her actions that her daughter is now in heaven," the affidavit said.
Orlando police said when Rivera arrived at the hospital Sunday morning, she became combative and pulled out a knife when trying to get medical help for her daughter, who was dead in the vehicle. Rivera was taken into custody and the hospital was under a brief lockdown.
