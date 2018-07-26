  • MoviePass users say they're getting surcharge prices even when movie theaters are empty

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    After MoviePass introduced surge pricing earlier this month, many worried it would cause confusion.

    Now, some MoviePass subscribers tell Business Insider the feature is too broad, with surge pricing happening on a weekday or when theaters are empty.

    With MoviePass surge pricing, customers will pay a little more to see popular movies during peak showtimes. 

    The average surcharge is $3.43 per ticket, according to Variety.

    Many have taken to Twitter to air grievances against the new policy.

