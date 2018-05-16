0 ‘Ms. Marvel' film starring first Muslim American superhero in the works, Marvel says

Sixteen-year-old Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, is expected to make it to the big screen.

>> READ: Want to catch up on Marvel movies before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’? It'll take you more than 38 hours

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed a film starring the first Muslim American superhero “is definitely sort of in the works” in an interview with the BBC.

Marvel is planning to do Miss Marvel after Captain Marvel y’all



Muslims. Prepare to finally be represented. pic.twitter.com/SKFofLDmBt — R O D Y ⚡️ IW SPOILERS (@StaarksHeart) May 12, 2018

Ms. Marvel first appeared in Marvel Comics in the late 1960s as Carol Danvers, the female counterpart to Captain Marvel.

After 2012, Danvers became known as Captain Marvel in honor of the late Mar-Vell. Marvel Studios’ first female-led film, “Captain Marvel,” features Brie Larson as Danvers and debuts in 2019.

The current and fourth character to take the name Ms. Marvel was first introduced in 2014’s “Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal” as a woman inspired by Captain Marvel herself. Ms. Marvel now stars the character Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey.

>> Read more trending news

Khan’s character, who has a unique genetic makeup that allows her to heal, grow and shrink at will, was created by Sana Amanat, G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona.

After hearing news of the upcoming film, Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed tweeted that he wanted to get in on the screenplay fun and tagged fellow South Asian actors Kumail Nanjiani and Mindy Kaling.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.