LOS ANGELES - “Black Panther” took home three Academy Awards on Sunday night, but lost the coveted best picture award to “Green Book.”
>> On AJC.com: The Oscar-nominated movies that were filmed in Georgia
The Marvel Comics blockbuster, the first superhero flick to even get nominated for best picture, won best original music score, best costume design and best production design.
“Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter became the first African-American woman to win in the category, followed by the Academy’s first black woman production designer to win, Hannah Beachler, who joined fellow honoree Jay Hart.
Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler are the first Black women to win in the Best Costume Design and Best Production Design categories. Okay #Oscars, I see you. pic.twitter.com/phAn2oo8Rh— Evette Dionne 🤷🏾♀️ (@freeblackgirl) February 25, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Intense winds lead to widespread damage, road closures
- Lady Gaga wins her first Academy Award with 'Shallow'
- Robert Kraft arrest warrant could be issued Monday
- VIDEO: Man fights ticket after he says cop confused hash browns for cellphone
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Ruth Carter and Hannah Beachler are BOTH the first black women to win in their categories. #BlackPanther continues to make history. #Oscars— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) February 25, 2019
Jay Hart, a Mt. Lebanon native, won for production design for "Black Panther" along wth Hannah Beachler. It was Hart's third nomination and first win. He was also nominated for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration for "L.A. Confidential" and "Pleasantville."
The film was also up for best sound mixing and best sound editing for a total of six nominations this year.
“Bohemian Rhapsody” took home awards for both sound mixing and best sound editing, and, as aforementioned, “Green Book” won the Academy Award for best picture.
>> On AJC.com: Learn more about “Black Panther” and its ties to Atlanta
Ryan Coogler’s action-packed movie starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita N’yongo and several others follows the Marvel character Black Panther (or T’Challa) as he aims to reclaim the futuristic African nation of Wakanda.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}