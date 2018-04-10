Must watch: Girls jump from balcony as dance studio catches fire

EDGEWATER, N.J. - When a ladder wasn’t able to reach the balcony, a group of girls did what they had to do to escape a fire in New Jersey: They jumped from the second-floor dance studio.
It was all caught on video.
Adults on the ground tried to rescue the children using ladders, but they were too short for the girls to get down, WABC reported.
So they had to watch as the girls leapt from the balcony and landed on the ground without major injuries, WNBC reported.
“Just gotta get the girls out, couldn’t do it quick enough,” Sgt. James Dalton told WNBC.
“It was one of the bravest things I’ve ever seen,” Edgewater Mayor Michael Joseph McPartland told WNBC.
In addition to the girls’ dance studio, the building also held a car wash and a restaurant, WABC reported.
Officials have not been able to determine a cause of the fire, NJ.com reported. No one was seriously hurt, but 10 to 15 girls had minor injuries, according to NJ.com.
